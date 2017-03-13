'Cities: Skylines' DLC News: City-Building PC Game Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary With Free Content

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Cities: Skylines" celebrated its two-year anniversary on Friday by introducing free downloadable content (DLC) for all players.

The free DLC is called "Pearls from the East," a building pack that introduces three new buildings: a Chinese Temple, a Panda Zoo and the Shanghai Pearl Tower. While Paradox Interactive didn't give an official release date for the new expansion, the publisher said it will be available soon. The update will give players' cities a unique Chinese twist and unlike previous DLCs, it will be free for everyone.

In a press release, game developer Colossal Order's CEO Mariina Hallikainen thanked the game's community of loyal players for their ongoing support. The game debuted in March 2015 and it continues to perform well in sales.

"Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring," the executive said.

Aside from its anniversary, "Cities: Skylines" is also celebrating a new sales milestone after selling over 3.5 million copies worldwide. While it's a huge number, it doesn't come as a surprise because the game has always been a best-seller since its release. In fact, the title sold its first million copies just a month after its launch.

"Cities: Skylines" has always been a PC game, but Paradox is making the big jump to consoles soon. It was announced last month that Xbox One owners will get their own version of the game this spring, bundled with the previous "After Dark" expansion.

While console players are excited to try the city-building title out, it remains to be seen how the entire gameplay will make the transition from mouse to console controller. Colossal Order and Paradox have yet to announce if there are plans to bring the game to other gaming platforms as well.

Developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive, "Cities: Skylines" is currently available for PC.