'Cities: Skylines' DLC News: City-Building PC Game Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary With Free Content
"Cities: Skylines" celebrated its two-year anniversary on Friday by introducing free downloadable content (DLC) for all players.
The free DLC is called "Pearls from the East," a building pack that introduces three new buildings: a Chinese Temple, a Panda Zoo and the Shanghai Pearl Tower. While Paradox Interactive didn't give an official release date for the new expansion, the publisher said it will be available soon. The update will give players' cities a unique Chinese twist and unlike previous DLCs, it will be free for everyone.
In a press release, game developer Colossal Order's CEO Mariina Hallikainen thanked the game's community of loyal players for their ongoing support. The game debuted in March 2015 and it continues to perform well in sales.
"Seeing how many people have rallied around it, and seeing the incredible community sharing their cities and mods has been so rewarding and inspiring," the executive said.
Aside from its anniversary, "Cities: Skylines" is also celebrating a new sales milestone after selling over 3.5 million copies worldwide. While it's a huge number, it doesn't come as a surprise because the game has always been a best-seller since its release. In fact, the title sold its first million copies just a month after its launch.
"Cities: Skylines" has always been a PC game, but Paradox is making the big jump to consoles soon. It was announced last month that Xbox One owners will get their own version of the game this spring, bundled with the previous "After Dark" expansion.
While console players are excited to try the city-building title out, it remains to be seen how the entire gameplay will make the transition from mouse to console controller. Colossal Order and Paradox have yet to announce if there are plans to bring the game to other gaming platforms as well.
Developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive, "Cities: Skylines" is currently available for PC.
-
'God Exists': Michael Buble's Son Has Miraculously Recovered From Cancer, Says Uncle
The family of singer Michael Bublé got the best news of their lives earlier this year when their three-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer, was reported to have miraculously recovered from the disease.
-
'Fences' Star Viola Davis Is Praying Her Daughter Won't Grow Up With Sense Of Entitlement
"Fences" star Viola Davis did not have an easy childhood. She came from humble beginnings and really had to work her way up to the top.
- Pope Francis: The Cross Is Not Jewellery, But a Call To Imitate Christ's Love
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Boston St. Patrick's Parade Organizers Deny Banning Gay Marchers
- Pastor And Programmer In Court Over Bitcoin Exchange
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Christian Dad Claims Falsely That He Raped Own Daughter – In Order To Protect Priest
- Bulgarian Church 'Should Win' Nobel Peace Prize For Protecting Jews During Holocaust
- Defiant U.S. Prosecutor Fired By Trump Administration
- Man Faces 10-year Sentence After Scaling White House Fence
- Jordan Soldier Who Shot Israeli Schoolchildren Freed After End Of Sentence
- At Least 40 Killed In Damascus Bombing Targeting Shi'ites