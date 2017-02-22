Christians Should Employ Illegal Migrants, Says Norwegian Priest

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Tor Berger Jørgensen is a well known liberal bishop in the Church of Norway. Tor Berger Jørgensen/ Facebook

Christians groups in Norway are launching a campaign to employ undocumented migrants, despite the practice being illegal.

Tor Berger Jørgensen, the former bishop of Sør-Hålogaland, northern Norway, launched the initiative last week, according to The Local.

Jørgensen, 71, said that though employing undocumented immigrants is against the law, the move was about giving a livelihood to people 'in a hopeless situation'.

The priest sent letters to various Christian organisations in Norway asking them to provide employment for those unable to return to their homes abroad or settle in Norway.

'There have been several positive responses from people who are now looking closely at what can be done,' he said.

Advertisement

'I am quite optimistic that we can achieve something among church organizations and with church connections.'

Jørgensen said the idea came after news that an evangelical church in Stavanger, Norway, had employed an Eritrean woman who had lived illegally in the country since 2011.

Norway's Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug has called Jørgensen's move 'irresponsible'.

She said: 'What he is in fact doing is creating false hopes for people who have to return to their homeland.'

She added: 'Individuals who have received a final rejection of their asylum application are obliged to return home.'

Under Norwegian law, employers who use unpermitted foreign workers could face fines or imprisonment.