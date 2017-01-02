Christian Singer Lauren Daigle Brings Gospel to Heart of New York: 'I Want God to Speak Louder Than the Music'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian singer Lauren Daigle performs an acoustic version of one of her songs. (YouTube)

Christian singer Lauren Daigle already lit up some fireworks in the Big Apple two days before New Year's Eve.

On Thursday morning, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Lafayette, Louisiana, brought the gospel to the heart of New York City, thrilling the audience with her performance of her hit song "Trust in You" on ABC's "Good Morning America," according to Faithwire.

Watch her performance of "Trust in You" below:

Daigle earlier told Billboard that in writing her songs and performing them, she makes it a point that God would be able to speak "louder than the music."

This was part of her response to a question on what she expects people to get from her songs. Daigle said she has many things in mind regarding this, but the biggest is this: love.

"My hope is that people experience the music and, in that, something works in them, that they realise how exceptional they are. Maybe that it inspires them to do something great in their own lives. I want God to be speaking louder than the music," she said.

Daigle made it clear that her music remains focused on God and what He wants for her music and career.

"I want to be a good steward and make sure what's in my heart is what God wants, and then once it's done and released, at that point it's up to God and what he does on the back end," she said. "I sincerely find joy in not knowing."

Since the launch of her full-length debut album, "How Can It Be," in April 2015, Daigle has found considerable success as a Christian singer-songwriter.

Daigle won three trophies at the 47th annual Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2016. The awards included the biggest of the night: Artist of the Year. She also won as Songwriter of the Year (Artist) and Best Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year for "Trust in You."

She also garnered her first Grammy Award nomination, for best contemporary Christian album for "How Can It Be." The 2017 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"How Can It Be" spent six weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, beginning May 2, 2015, and has sold 484,000 copies to date, according to Nielsen Music. Daigle co-wrote nine of the 12 songs on the album.

Her new Christmas album, "Behold: A Christmas Collection," hit the charts on Nov. 5, 2016 and has reached No. 3.

Daigle has already racked up four top 10s on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart. Her launch single, the "How Can It Be" title track, climbed to No. 5; "First" reached No. 2; and "Trust in You" became her first No. 1.