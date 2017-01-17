Christian Organisation Teams Up With Radical Feminist Group to Challenge Obama's Transgender Bathroom Mandate

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the controversies in the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama was the implementation of the transgender bathroom mandate in all public schools throughout the nation. The administration required all public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice, and any school that refuses to conform to the mandate risks losing federal funding.

The Family Policy Alliance, which is the public policy partner of the Christian conservative organisation Focus on the Family, has had enough of the mandate and has teamed up with a radical feminist group, the Women's Liberation Front (WoLF), in a bid to protect women and girls from sexual predators.

Kara Dansky, the chair of WoLF's Board of Directors, admitted that WoLF and the Family Policy Alliance don't often see eye to eye when it comes to abortion or gay rights. However, when it comes to privacy and safety for women, they are in unison.

"On certain issues, such as gender identity, pornography and prostitution – we'll find that the left has pretty much sold out women on these issues," Dansky told Town Hall. "We stand up for women and girls."

Dansky added that it's unfair that men who identify as girls will get the same benefits as women under Title IX. She said people who interpret sex as gender identity are jeopardising women, who need civil rights protection more than ever.

Meanwhile, Autumn Leva, director of policy for Family Policy Alliance, said their groups' unity should already tell people what an upsetting mandate the transgender bathroom truly is.

"How wrong does something need to be for a Christian family group, and a radical feminist group, to take their argument together to the Supreme Court?" she asked. "[This is a] privacy and safety matter and we're asking the high court to acknowledge that."

The two groups have already submitted an amicus brief to challenge the mandate, providing a detailed explanation why allowing males who self-identify as women to use women's public restrooms and locker rooms poses a huge threat to women and girls.