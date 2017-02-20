Christian Mum Blogger Announces Engagement To Football Star Abby Wambach

Entertainment

Joseph Hartropp

 

Melton announced her new relationship in November last year.Gelnnon Doyle Melton/ Facebook

Christian mum and blogger Glennon Doyle Melton has announced her same-sex engagement to football star Abby Wambach.

Melton announced the news on her Facebook page on Saturday, as the The Gospel Herald reports.

'Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins,' she wrote.

Melton is Christian author whose popular blog is titled 'Momastery'. She is also responsible for books such as the New York Times bestseller Carry On, Warrior: The Power of Embracing Your Messy, Beautiful Life, and her 2016 memoir Love Warrior, which was featured in Oprah Winfrey's Book Club.

In 2013 she openly endorsed same-sex marriage, and in 2015 explained her support for same-sex marriage with a blog post titled 'I Support Your Right To Share My Rights'.

Melton posted on Instagram this weekend with the caption: 'Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever @abbywambach.'Glennon Doyle Melton/ Facebook

'I support equal rights for my gay neighbors not even though I'm a Christian, but BECAUSE I'm a Christian,' she wrote. 'In the Gospel Jesus makes it crystal clear that if we are going to take seriously only one of his suggestions- we should make it this one: love your neighbor as yourself.'

She announced her divorce from Craig Melton, her husband of 14 years, in August last year. She announced her relationship with Wambach three months later, when she posted on Facebook: 'Feels like the world could use all the love it can get right now. So today, I'm going to share with you my new love.

'Her name is Abby. You might recognize her from soccer.'

Wambach is an acclaimed and now retired international football star and two-time Olympic gold medallist. Melton said her ex-husband was supportive of the new relationship and that the family - Craig included - formed a 'modern, beautiful family' together.

