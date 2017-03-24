Christian MP to live off rice and beans in poverty campaign

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Christian MP will live off a handful of plain rice and beans each day next week to raise money for millions of the poorest people around the world.

The stringent diet will see Carol Monaghan, the SNP member for Glasgow North West, survive off a small amount of porridge, plain rice and plain beans a day, to highlight the plight of millions.

Christian SNP MP Carol Monaghan joined Parliament in 2015. Tearfund

The Mean Bean challenge will raise money for Christian charity Tearfund who say the task means participants 'taste what it's like to live in poverty'.

More than 800 people across the UK have already signed up for the week long test from 27-31 March.

Ms Monaghan said: 'I'm doing the Mean Bean challenge because I think it's a really tangible way of connecting with the harsh realities of poverty that millions of people face every day.

'I am sure living on so little food will be difficult for me but many people have no choice. It's a privilege to do this challenge to support Tearfund and the work they do in more than 50 countries around the world – including in East Africa where we are seeing famine taking hold.'

Tearfund's International Director Myles Harrison, who is also doing the challenge, said: 'What is happening to the millions of people facing famine is heartbreaking and it is unthinkable that in 2017 when we have more than enough food to feed everyone, millions of people around the world are still going to bed hungry.

'Here in the UK we are often detached from the everyday difficulties families and whole communities are facing. Doing the Mean Bean challenge not only brings this home (I am wondering how I am going to get through the week and still be able to work!) but also helps to raise money for our projects which are providing life saving assistance in over 50 countries. Why not join in too and get your family and friends to sponsor you?'

Money raised will go towards Tearfund projects – including running feeding centres, helping pregnant mothers and carrying out farming training.

Donald Mavunduse, the charity's Head of East and Southern Africa, said: 'It is vital that we continue to fund the crucial work we are carrying out across Africa – pre-empting impending crises and dealing with those we're seeing unfolding.'