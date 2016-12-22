Christian Mother Who Beat Cancer Twice Fatally Stabbed Multiple Times by Son Who Was 'Having Visions,' Pastor says

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dedré Jefferson with her son Blake in a Christmas greeting image she posted on her Facebook page before she was fatally stabbed by her son on Dec. 16, 2016. (Facebook/Dedre Jefferson)

In an inexplicable twist of fate, a Christian mother who was able to beat cancer twice was not able to stop her own son from murdering her.

According to the police, Dedré Jefferson, 48, from Houston, Texas was stabbed to death by her 22-year-old son, Blake Jefferson, after the latter began hallucinating after taking some of her mother's pills on Friday, The Christian Post reported.

Authorities have yet to explain the kind of pills used and why Blake took them.

The family pastor, however, gave a clue to the murder, saying that Blake was "having visions" lately.

Family Pastor Gregg Patrick of The Bridge Southwest Community Christian Center said he could not understand why the young man he baptised at 8 years old would commit such a diabolic crime. According to investigators, Bake fatally stabbed her defenceless mother multiple times for no apparent reason.

"I couldn't believe it," said Patrick. "Something made him snap."

"I baptized him at 8 years old. He's been in my church most of his life. He's not a violent young man. He's a very intelligent and thoughtful young man. He always has been," the pastor said.

Patrick revealed though that Blake had "been having visions" and "communication he felt with the Lord."

During a court appearance in Houston on Monday, Blake began sobbing and wailing after seeing relatives in the courtroom, according to CBS News. Blake has been charged with the murder of her own mother, who is the vice president of the Alief Independent School District board and an ex-teacher.

Investigators said Dedré was talking to her own mother on the telephone early Friday when her son began stabbing her. Dedré's mother heard her screaming on the phone in horror and pain.

Investigators said police found Dedré dead in the garage of her Houston townhome while Blake was found hiding in a neighbour's closet, CBS affiliate KHOU reported.

As he was led handcuffed Monday into a courtroom, Blake cried uncontrollably as he put his hand over his heart before signing a court document.

Blake may have been on drugs at the time of the murder, according to the police.

"The family is deeply saddened and shocked and at this time and we're in search of answers," family attorney and longtime friend Toni Jones told KHOU. "She's a mother, a daughter, a cousin, an aunt. Everybody loved Dedré, Dedré loved everybody."