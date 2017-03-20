Christian mom wasn't bothered about transgenderism — until man walked into women's restroom at Disneyland

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

California mom Kristen Quintrall accompanies her son to meet Mickey Mouse at Disneyland. (Screenshot/The Get Real Mom)

Some Christians do not object to the transgender bathroom policy, and liberal California mom Kristen Quintrall used to be one of them.

On her blog The Get Real Mom, Quintrall writes that the LGBT community actually does not offend her, and that she considers herself a pretty progressive person who is tolerant of most things. Because transgenderism does not infringe on any parts of her life, she does not mind if transgenders dress differently or get surgeries for sex change.

She also once had no complaints about their bathroom preference. She had shared bathrooms with men transitioning into women and wearing mascara and heels, and she did not mind one bit.

However, everything changed for Quintrall when she recently visited Disneyland with her son. She was standing in line in the bathroom when a man suddenly walked inside. Quintrall first thought the man walked into the wrong restroom, but when he did not show any signs of discomfort, Quintrall began thinking that he might be looking for his wife or child.

"But he didn't call out any names or look around. He just stood off to the side and leaned up against the wall. At this point I'm like, 'OK there is definitely a very manly hispanic man in a Lakers jersey who just walked in here. Am I the only one seeing this?'" she wrote. "I surveyed the room and saw roughly 12 women, children in tow...staring at him with the exact same look on their faces. Everyone was visibly uncomfortable."

"I saw two women leave the line with their children. Still nothing was said. An older lady said to me out loud, 'What is he doing in here?' I'm ashamed to admit I silently shrugged and mouthed, 'I don't know.' She immediately walked out...from a bathroom she had every right to use without fear," Quintrall added.

Five years ago, Quintrall said the women in the bathroom wouldn't have been afraid to sound off on the man and told him to leave. But the mood has shifted nowadays, and she said people have been "culturally bullied into silence."

"Women were mid-changing their baby's diapers on the changing tables and I could see them shifting to block his view. But they remained silent. I stayed silent. We all did. Every woman who exited a stall and immediately zeroed right in on him...said nothing. And why? Because I...and I'm sure all the others were scared of that 'what if,'" she said.

What if the man was only claiming to be a transgender? But if he was really a transgender, people who would tell him to leave would come across as close-minded social bullies.

But personally, Quintrall said she was convinced at that time that the man in the Disneyland bathroom was a man and not a transgender. She said he was able to get away with being in the women's bathroom because he was confident no one would say anything.

"Let me be clear, my problem wasn't JUST that there was a man in the restroom. It's that he wasn't even peeing, washing his hands or doing anything else that you'd do in a restroom. He was just standing off to the side looking smug...untouchable... doing absolutely nothing," she complained. "He then did a lap around the restroom walking by all the stalls. You know, the stalls that have one inch gaps by all the doors hinges so you can most definitely see everyone with their pants around their ankles."

Earlier, retail giant Target implemented a socially-inclusive bathroom policy allowing people to use bathrooms and fitting rooms based on their preferred gender. Because of this, the American Family Association created a petition to boycott Target to protect women and children from sexual predators. So far, over 1.4 million people have affixed their signatures to the petition.

"Clearly, Target's dangerous new policy poses a danger to wives and daughters. This means a man can simply say he 'feels like a woman today' and enter the women's restroom...even if young girls or women are already in there. Target's policy is exactly how sexual predators get access to their victims," the petition reads.