Christian mom cancels family's $6K trip to Disney World over 'Beauty and the Beast' gay character

Christian blogger Brooke Poston used to be a huge fan of Disney, but she is now boycotting the company for promoting the LGBT agenda. (This Modest Mom Blog)

Would you give up a $6,000 trip to Disney World and boycott the company just because there is an "exclusively gay moment" in its new live action version of "Beauty and the Beast"?

Brooke Poston, blogger of This Modest Mom, definitely will. The conservative Christian mother wrote on her blog that she was extremely excited to go on a Disney World vacation with her family, but she was disappointed by the company's aggressive promotion of the LGBT agenda.

"Our plans to see the live action 'Beauty and the Beast' as a family were brought to a screeching halt when we found out the news that LeFou had 'feelings' for Gaston in the new movie," she wrote.

While she respects everybody's personal lifestyle choices, Poston is opposed to Disney targeting young and susceptible children with its LGBT agenda. "I'm not paying for simple entertainment that doesn't accurately align with my personal beliefs," she said.

Poston said she is disheartened because Disney is pointing "a desperate finger" at the innocence of the youth. She accused the film company of corrupting the purity of a child's mind just to appease the LGBT community.

"They are no longer making watching a choice, but by forcing it to become mainstream, Disney is telling the conservative family, the Christian public, that [their] views hold no worth. In jest, they're subtly encouraging you to conform your ways. (Mark 13:22)."

She urged parents to sign a petition to tell Disney to quit promoting LGBT agenda.

Poston later said she received a tonne of backlash after putting up her post, and even got a death threat or two. But she said this will not force her to let go of her morals.

"There is no denying that the majority of reactions to my post have made me out to be a person filled with hate and disgust. Most of the responses I have received have been nothing short of vile and extremely crude. I've received death threats, ill wishes in regards to my family and those who affiliate with me (regardless of their views), and a number of other malicious attacks," she said on Facebook.

"Even through this, my views have not changed. I have never seen such contempt and hostility come from a group of people before. This is not acceptable, no matter who is on the receiving end," she added.

Poston's boycott began after "Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon told Attitude Magazine that LeFou, who is played by Josh Gad, is struggling with his feelings for Gaston (Luke Evans).

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," revealed Condon. "He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."