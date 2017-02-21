Christian Husband Seeks Prayers For Wife Who Suffers From Rare 'Life Or Death' Health Problem

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Scott Watkins and his wife Johanna both wear face masks to guard against the onset of a rare disorder, which makes her allergic to almost everything. (Facebook/Scott Watkins)

A Christian couple is facing a rare "life or death" problem but remains hopeful that prayers from fellow Christians would help them find a way to resolve it.

Scott Watkins has tried everything to keep his wife Johanna safe and sound but still can't find the ultimate solution to his wife's health problem, according to Fox 9.

Johanna has been diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome, which makes her allergic to almost everything—including the scent of her husband. And this allergy is not the simple kind—she reportedly suffers intense pain and loses consciousness once the allergy sets in.

The disorder makes Johanna dangerously allergic to food, chemicals, the outdoors, dust and hundreds of other things.

Is his desire to help his wife, Scott totally renovated their home—putting on new paints, new floor panels and new furniture heated to block out any scents that could make her sick.

Scott, an elementary school teacher from Minnesota, even built his wife a bedroom with an air filtration system to keep the air inside fragrance- and allergen-free.

However, despite her husband's best efforts, Johanna still fainted the moment she set foot in their renovated home.

Johanna could only avoid losing consciousness if she breathes through her mouth. But this only "helps slightly," Scott wrote on the couple's Caring Bridge page.

In his latest update, Scott said his wife is slowly building a tolerance to their renovated home but remains too sick to even visit the doctor.

But despite the huge challenges they face, Scott said he and his wife "truly look around everywhere and see and hear how God has provided magnificently for us."

"We're in survival mode," he wrote. "Please pray God would send his Spirit and comfort and encourage all of us. And that he would heal Johanna."

He also asked fellow Christians to pray for "future medicine decisions" that would lead to the healing of his wife.