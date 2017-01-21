Christian Athlete Bethany Hamilton Talks About New Documentary 'Unstoppable': 'It's a Raw, Real Version of My Life Story'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton has an exciting new project up her sleeves. The Christian athlete has an upcoming documentary called "Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable," where she revisits the shark attack she suffered in 2003 that tore off her left arm and how she overcame her disability to become one of the world's leading professional surfers.

"I'm super excited, it's coming together amazingly," Hamilton told PEOPLE of the film. "We've been working on it for the last three or four years, and it's a raw, real version of my life story, highlighting my surfing career and all the different obstacles that I've overcome. I think 'Soul Surfer' did an amazing job, but I think this will be a very different version and it's actually me."

Hamilton was referring to the 2011 film which starred AnnaSophia Robb as her and Helen Hunt as her mom. The surfer said there will be a lot of changes in her new documentary because it will not only tackle her life as a pro surfer but also give fans a glimpse of her life as wife to Adam Dirks and mom to Tobias Dirks.

"I've always been competitive with myself and I've always tried to be the best I can be, but getting married and having a son has completely changed things," she said.

Hamilton revealed that family life actually helped boost her passion as a surfer. She said her husband, who has an athletic background as well, is super supportive of her sport. "He really gets it, in terms of how hard I work, and he makes that possible by cheering me on," she said.

She hopes that the documentary will give people a new perspective on her life. True, she was a shark attack victim at one point. But she did not stay a victim for too long.

"A lot of people see me as 'Soul Surfer' or that shark-attack victim, so this is kind of creating a new view for people to see, and hopefully they will be encouraged in their own journeys," she said.