Society

Neil Gorsuch: Five Facts Sending Evangelicals Wild About Trump's Supreme Court Nominee
Christian Woman Stabbed To Death By Man Who Called Himself An 'Anti-Theist,' Someone Opposed To All ...
'Christ Would Be Ashamed Of Us All' Says Sufjan Stevens In Letter To America
Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Boasts On Twitter: 'Jesus Isn't Shaping My Anything'
Exclusive: Lord Carey Praises Potentially 'Outstanding' President Trump And Condemns ...
Latvian Who Stole Lazarus Icon From Cathedral Is Jailed
Divisions Deepen In Catholic Church Over Communion For Remarried Couples
Denzel Washington Not Ashamed To Tell Hollywood's Elite At SAG Awards That He's A 'God-Fearing Man'
Is It Ok To Pray For My Team To Win?
Syrian Christian Family Blocked By Trump's Refugee Ban Voted For Him

'Christ Would Be Ashamed Of Us All' Says Sufjan Stevens In Letter To America

Joseph Hartropp

Singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens has written an open letter addressed to 'America'.Facebook

Christian singer/songwriter Sufjan Stevens has penned a letter addressed to "America", saying "Christ would be ashamed of us all," regarding the US treatment of refugees.

The letter was posted on Twitter on Monday.

Without addressing it directly, Stevens was clearly angling his letter at Trump's refugee-ban that has dominated the news in recent days. "There really is no such thing as an illegal immigrant, for we are all immigrants and refugees in a wildly changing world that is dominated by superfluous boundaries built by blood and war.

"We all come from somewhere else." 

Sufjan continued: "In short, our freedom and privilege are predicated on the unfortunate events that led to the decimation and alienation of others. This is what it means to be free. I regret to inform you that this is not God-ordained. But it is fact."

Advertisement

Sufjan had strong words regarding the US: "America, we will pay for our sins and the sins of our forefathers. Wait for it and embrace it – it will be a beautiful reckoning, a born-again experience."

The letter included several references to God. "Christ calls us to turn the other cheek," Sufjan wrote.

"The world is abundant. We are merely stewards. The life you live is not your own."

The artist called people to "eradicate barriers...listen and learn from each other, embrace each other, help each other, and work on transforming your mind and your behaviour in the direction of love. This is not New Age balderdash. This is what it means to be a human being."

The letter can be read here.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY