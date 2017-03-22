'Chicago PD' season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Lindsay works on a kidnapping case; Halstead's former relationship comes to Chicago
Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) will have her hands full in episode 17 of "Chicago PD" season 4.
Titled "Remember the Devil," the synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that the team will receive a tip-off regarding a woman who ran barefoot through the woods. Upon having a closer look at the situation, the team believes that it is a kidnapping case.
As the team members investigate further, they find the victim locked up in a shipping container. The scenario puzzles Sergeant Henry Voight (Jason Beghe). With this, he sends his team to track the trail and learn the truth about the case.
In the promotional preview of episode 17, Lindsay stumbles into the warehouse where the victim, who is bloodied and in cuffs, is being held. Lindsay and her team quickly bring the woman to the hospital for treatment.
Later on, Lindsay learns that there is another one held captive. However, when asked about the other captive, the woman victim does not give the authorities full details but instead appears to be hiding something. She may have been an accomplice in the kidnapping. Toward the end of the clip, Lindsay tells the victim that if her friend is dead, the blame will be on her. Will the kidnapping victim finally reveal what she knows?
Aside from this, episode 17 will see the return of Detective Jay Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) former relationship. The woman's return will cause some disappointment and distraction to Lindsay.
Back then, Halstead and Lindsay were together. However, Voight disapproved of any relationship in his unit, as this may distract the team from their work. With this, the two detectives have no choice but to break up.
This caused Lindsay to be depressed. However, she would learn that it was also during this time that Halstead had a relationship with another woman. Will Halstead be able to patch things up?
Episode 17 of season 4 of the series airs on Wednesday, March 22, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.
