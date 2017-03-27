'Chicago P.D.' season 4 episode 18 spoilers: Police go against a ruthless billionaire

The team will go against a ruthless billionaire in episode 18 of "Chicago P.D." season 4.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Little Bit of Light" reveals that a "night crawler" will be murdered because of a mysterious video footage. It looks like Chicago's famous crime videographer Bobby Trent (Michael B. Woods) dies when he takes shots of a very wealthy family, which may have exposed their crimes and wrongdoings.

With this, the police department will look into one of the richest families in Chicago. During the investigation, the police will uncover "a lineage of old money and secrets." Will Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and his team be able to get to the bottom of the case?

One of the sneak peeks for episode 18 of "Chicago P.D." YouTube/NBC

In one of the sneak peeks of episode 18, the clip shows the team arriving at the crime scene to investigate the death of the victim. As the police discuss the case, Voight is called to talk to Trent's daughter. She admits that she works for her father. She also reveals that she was looking into the footage that morning and found something peculiar because she did not have access to his father's computer servers.

Meanwhile, the promotional preview of episode 18 reveals the suspect, who is described as a "ruthless billionaire with unlimited resources." The killer is fearless, confident, and looks unabashed with the crime he committed even as he faces the Chicago Police Department, as he has abundant connections, contacts, and even influence.

The promotional preview of episode 18 of "Chicago P.D." season 4. YouTube/NBC

However, Voight will not let the suspect intimidate them. He tells the suspect, "No matter how much money you have, I land every killer in the same place." The suspect remains undaunted, replying "If you say so."

Aside from this, the upcoming episode will also see the sister of Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) named Nicole (guest star Jules Willcox) arrive in the district for a visit. Things will not be very smooth, as Nicole will be cold toward Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), given past circumstances.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 18 airs on Wednesday, March 29, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.