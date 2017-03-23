'Chicago Med' season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Will a tragic event bring Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead together?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Chicago Med" season 2 will not air a new episode this week, but the summary and promotional teaser for episode 18 have already been released.

In episode 17 of the American medical drama series, the staff at the Gaffney Medical Center were all shocked after Dr. Jason Wheeler (Jürgen Hooper) committed suicide. However, they had very little time to digest the reality as they all had their own patients and personal problems to deal with.

In episode 18 titled "Lesson Learned," the doctors and nurses still struggle with healing and moving forward after the death of their colleague. Nonetheless, they will continue to have patients to attend to and procedures to perform.

In the synopsis of the upcoming episode, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will be troubled with a moral decision over the life-threatening disease of his former teacher, Dr. Bella Rowan (guest star Jean Moran).

The promotional preview of episode 18 of "Chicago Med" season 2. YouTube/NBC

In the promotional preview of episode 18, Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) hugs Dr. Halstead to comfort him. The preview shows that a tragic event may "bring two doctors closer together." The sneak peek does not disclose the unfortunate event, but it is highly possible that it pertains to the case of Dr. Rowan.

Similarly, Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Leah Bardovi (guest star Shiri Aljadeff) will be involved in a difficult situation. The summary reveals that the father of a patient will opt for a risky procedure for his child, but Dr. Rhodes will not fully agree with the parent.

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) and Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) will work hand-in-hand on an uncommon case involving a pilot. As for Emergency Department Charge Nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), she will be taking a more aggressive approach in training a new nurse.

Episode 18 of season 2 airs on Thursday, March 30, at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.