'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Spoilers: Boden And House 51 Under Fire; Severide To Settle Down?
Chief Boden will find himself in an unpleasant situation when a ranking official comes after him in the next episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire."
NBC has released the synopsis for episode 13 of season 5, titled "Trading in Scuttlebutt," Blasting News reported. The episode will feature Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) and his team being called to respond to a dangerous accident.
There, Boden is faced with a situation that requires him to make a quick decision. His decision will effectively override Chief Anderson (played by guest star Michael Hanrahan) and his orders. Anderson leads the House that responded to the distress call first.
Anderson, feeling that his reputation was negatively affected and his authority disrespected by Boden, responds by using his rank and authority to make things hard for all of House 51, which Boden leads. Although NBC does not give a clue as to what Anderson will do exactly, his vengeful actions will affect Boden and his whole crew of responders.
Episode13 will also feature Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) contemplating deeply about a big life-changing decision that could be a game-changer for him. The synopsis makes no mention of what that decision entails, but one netizen commented on SpoilerTV that Severide might be thinking of settling down with Anna. If that would be so, it would be such a big surprise for fans.
Still, fans will just have to wait and see for themselves what would happen to him.
Meanwhile, Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) gets to have a good break in the episode by doing something really good. Brett (played by Kara Kilmer) also gets to do something to improve her personal life. Hopefully what happens to both of them will bring about some good changes to their roles in the show.
To find out what happens to Chief Boden and the rest of House 51, fans should watch out for "Chicago Fire" Season 5 Episode 13, "Trading in Scuttlebutt," on Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. Central Time on NBC.
