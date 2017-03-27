'Chicago Fire' season 5 episode 17 spoilers: Suspect targets innocent people; Dawson takes matter into her hands
Several car accidents will target the residents, affecting even some of the members of the Chicago firehouse and paramedics team in episode 17 of "Chicago Fire" season 5.
Titled "Babies and Fools," the official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that there will be several car accidents in the area that seem to occur randomly. However, firefighter and paramedic Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) notices that the suspect appears to be targeting innocent people. She takes the matters into her own hands and finds out if these accidents are intentional.
In the promotional preview of episode 17, Dawson responds to a car accident that happens nearby. However, as she and her team approach the area, a man on an overpass prepares to throw a huge concrete onto their truck, eventually hitting the windshield of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Dawson presents a portion of a concrete that was thrown onto a car as proof that the crash was not an accident. She insists that somebody dropped it intentionally onto the car from the overpass. The investigation team is a bit doubtful, but she presents photos that point to the suspect trying to practice his aim.
The chief investigator of the case looks more convinced but says that more proof needs to be gathered. He also assures that the case is now the top priority so that they can catch the suspect as quickly as possible.
Aside from this, episode 17 will also see Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and Dawson stop over at Molly's even if Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) is reluctant about the idea. In addition, Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) does his best to make Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) feel welcome, while Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) performs his alderman duties after someone persistently asked his help to solve an issue.
Episode 17 of season 5 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.
