Characteristics of a Healthy Sexual Relationship in a Christian Marriage

God created sex to be enjoyed in a marriage. Sadly, not all believers have a clear understanding of what a healthy sexual relationship entails.

Dr. Carol Peters-Tanksley, a board-certified OB-GYN physician and an ordained doctor of ministry, sought to define sex according to the Bible's standards to enlighten Christians.

"If the gospel doesn't have an answer for sex, then how can it be good for much else?" she wrote for Charisma News. "Sex and sexuality are a huge part of our human experience. God created sex — male and female (See Gen. 1:27). Misused, distorted or ungodly sexuality has destroyed countless lives, broken many hearts and ended many promising ministries."

First, Peters-Tanksley said a healthy sexual relationship is unselfish. It is more about giving than getting, and if spouses adopt this mindset, they will find themselves satisfying each other's needs than fulfilling their own desires.

"If both partners are focused on each other, most challenges can be overcome. How, when, where, how often, what to do — most of those questions are answered by moving in the direction of what your spouse wants," she explained.

A healthy sexual relationship is also seasonal, not in the sense that the need for it comes and goes in a marriage, but in the sense that sex will be carried over to different seasons of life. "Not every sexual encounter will lead to the same level of excitement or satisfaction. The most important aspects of sex will vary during different seasons of marriage," she said.

Third, sex in a Christian marriage is exclusive. Husbands and wives need only look at each other for the fulfillment of their sexual desires and needs. Peter-Tanksley clarified that pornography and emotional intimacy with another person are outside the bounds of a healthy sexuality.

Fourth, a healthy sexual relationship is safe and healing. This means that spouses can be vulnerable with each other without being hurt. "Sex or withholding of sex is not used to punish, control or wound. To be completely seen and known and still be loved and accepted is a wonderfully healing experience — from specific wounds in the past and from our common human weaknesses," she said.

And lastly, sex in marriage is perfectly imperfect. Just like in every aspect of a marriage, husbands and wives will find themselves hurting their spouses or be hurt by them. However, a healthy sexual relationship opens the door for honest forgiveness and continuous improvement.