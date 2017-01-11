Celebrities Greeted By Giant 'Bible' With 'Repent and Believe in Gospel' Message At Golden Globe Awards

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The giant Bible display put up outside the venue of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 8, 2017 in a photo posted by AP reporter Sandy Cohen on Twitter. (Twitter/Sandy Cohen)

A giant Bible with the message "Repent and believe in the gospel" greeted celebrities when they started arriving in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Faithwire reported.

The giant Bible replica was placed on top of a platform with four wheels and a faux licence plate that read "JESUS." Somebody rolled up the display next to the security line where the limousines transporting the celebrities passed through. People at the site said a traffic jam made the sign even more viewable to many of the celebrities who attended the event.

"The #GoldenGlobes security line has its own giant bible!" wrote BuzzFeed reporter Ariane Lange, who described the line as "insanely long."

Music maker Daniel Pemberton and AP showbiz reporter Sandy Cohen also took note of the display and posted pictures of it on their Twitter accounts.

Faithwire remarked that with the eye-catching Bible display, it seemed "actress Meryl Streep's harsh rebuke of Donald Trump wasn't the only noteworthy moment of the night."

Streep made headlines when she attacked the U.S. President-elect during her acceptance speech for The Cecil B. DeMille Award.

During her six-minute address, Streep slammed Trump for his campaign rhetoric and his alleged mockery of a journalist's physical disability during a speaking engagement in 2015.

Trump wasted no time in responding to Streep's rebuke in a series of tweets early Monday, calling the Academy Award-winning performer "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood" and a "flunky" of former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The incoming U.S. president also defended himself against the claim that he once mocked a disabled reporter.

"For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling' when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad," Trump tweeted. "Just more very dishonest media!"