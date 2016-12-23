Catholic Schoolchildren Raise Thousands For Syrian Refugees

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More than 4.8 million Syrians have fled the country since the conflict began in 2011. Reuters

Syrian refugees forced from their homes due to war, conflict and persecution will receive a donation of more than £6,000 after pupils at a Catholic school in London were moved by their plight.

Students at Sacred Heart High School in Hammersmith raised £6,603.49 in just three weeks for families affected by the crisis in Syria – one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Pupils held bake sales and coin collections, sold handmade cards and took part in a sponsored silence. The school also held a Christmas-themed 'Bake Off' and a Christmas Jumper Day to raise more money.

"The pupils have done a fantastic job to raise money for refugee families," said school chaplain Vicky Lorenzato.

"We have been truly humbled by the generosity and enthusiasm of the local community who are committed to supporting the people of Syria."

An advent service held at Sacred Heart High School. CAFOD

The money will go to Catholic aid agency CAFOD, which will use it to give 660 Syrian families enough fuel, food, blankets and other practical support to see them through the winter.

"This Christmas, as millions of families have been forced to flee their homes and make their own difficult journeys, we would like to say thank you to Sacred Heart, and all those who supported their efforts," said CAFOD spokesperson Tony Sheen.

"This amazing fundraising will make a huge difference to lives of so many to help transform lives this Christmas and show kindness to those who have lost so much."

Official statistics from the UNHCR state that there are now more than 4.8 million registered Syrian refugees, and some 6.6 million are internally displaced within Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 312,000 people have been killed by the Syrian conflict since it began in 2011.