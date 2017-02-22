Carrie Underwood Teaches Her Son To Sing 'Jesus Loves Me'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Christian country singer Carrie Underwood, who shot to fame after winning the fourth season of the singing competition "American Idol," is being criticised by the evangelical sector because of her support for LGBT relationships, including same-sex marriage.

However, the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer is not letting any criticism affect her faith. Underwood recently shared a video on her Instagram page (@carrieunderwood) featuring her son Isaiah Michael Fisher singing the song "Jesus Loves Me" along with her.

The video was just focused on Isaiah's hair. He was sitting in the car while his mother took the video. Isaiah was able to imitate his mother's words, and Underwood was so proud that she gave a pleased "Yay!"

Yes, Jesus loves us... A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:46am PST

The video has received over a million views and already got thousands of comments, majority of which are positive and uplifting.

"So adorable!! Train up a child in the way they should go...." a fan wrote.

Another viewer commented, "So precious he has a singing voice already! He's going to follow in his Mommy footsteps."

Christian fans gave their seal of approval as well. "Godly mother teaching her child about Jesus, God is smiling down on you two. Keep singing precious one," one of them wrote.

"Never too young to hear that Jesus loves us," another added. "What a great way to spread the gospel. Thanks Carrie Underwood for being so inspiring."

Just this January, members of the American Family Association (AFA) accused Underwood of sowing confusion among Christians because of her approval of gay marriages. They did not like how she was chosen to perform during the three-day Passion 2017 conference, which was hosted by Pastor Louie Giglio, founder of the Passion Movement and head of Passion City Church in Atlanta.

AFA Executive Vice President Ed Vitagliano said in a video posted on their website that the decision to invite Underwood to sing before Christian youths was really questionable.

"The controversy is why would Louie Giglio put someone in front of millennials, who are struggling with this issue, who is basically saying that the Bible is not true in what it says about homosexuality," Vitagliano said, adding that there is a "growing strain within the evangelical community that is denying the truth of Scripture."