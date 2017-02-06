Can We Really Rely On God When Things Are Uncertain?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

If there's anything that's certain, it's that there will always be uncertainty in life—in our finances, careers, relationships, ministries, vacations, future plans, and desires. In a world that screams out for security, nothing is ever 100 percent sure. We face only a certain level of security and certainty.

When uncertainty comes along, problems start to rise, not just externally but many times even more so internally. Anxiety, fear and doubt start to creep in. That's because one of the most basic needs we have is security. While this world is full of uncertainties, we can always find certainty in God.

Hosea 6:3 tells us, "Let us know; let us press on to know the LORD; his going out is sure as the dawn; he will come to us as the showers, as the spring rains that water the earth."

In God, there is always certainty. Here are three certain things that we know about God even in the most uncertain of times.

1. He Will Remain Steadfast

Through the sorrow and despair of Jeremiah's dirge, Lamentations 3:22-23 rings out this truth: "The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness."

God's loves remains steadfast, meaning it stays the same yesterday, today and forever.

Even in our unfaithfulness, God's love faithfully remains true in our life. Even when we don't deserve it, God extends His grace and mercy. Our life, possessions, relationships and everything we have are proof that God's steadfast love remains. Even when we are unqualified, God's loving mercy abounds.

2. His Plans Will Prevail

Proverbs 19:21 says, "Many are the plans in the mind of a man, but it is the purpose of the LORD that will stand."

We all have plans of our own, but God's sovereign will is what will stand. Because He is all powerful, all knowing and all seeing, His ways go higher than ours.

This can either be an assurance to us when we lean on and trust in His sovereign will, or a loving warning if we don't walk in His will. God's plans will prevail and they remain for the overall good.

3. His Principles Will Stand

God's Word is filled with promises and principles that work through time and space. God has set up laws both natural and spiritual that automatically work whether we want it or not. Principles on finances, character, and so on will work for our good if we abide by them.

Principles such as sowing and reaping, doing good unto others, investing and relationships, and standing by purity and justice to gain favour all work to our advantage if we continue to follow God's ways.