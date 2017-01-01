'Can I Really Make a Difference In This World?'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Someone might have told you before that you can make a difference in this world if you let God use you for His purposes. You may wonder, "Can I really make an impact in such a big world? Out of the billions of people on the planet, why me?"

We like to think that just because we're not presidents, CEOs or billionaire philanthropists, we cannot make the same impact as those people in high echelons of society. We don't have the money, influence or power to change even the smallest things around us.

But then we look at the story of Abraham and see just how much impact a seemingly insignificant life can make. Abraham wasn't that bad, but He wasn't anything special either. He was a businessman from Ur to whom God promised, "I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing." (Genesis 12:2)

And just like us sometimes, Abraham responded in doubt, thinking that what God said wasn't really possible especially since He had no children to carry on His legacy let alone turn His lineage into a nation.

But we all know how the story goes: how God turned Abraham's situation around by promising Him a vast area of land, by giving Him a son and by establishing and growing the nation of Israel through Him.

Advertisement

What does it take to let God use us to make a difference in this world? We find the answer in Genesis 12:1 where God commands Abraham, saying, "Go from your country and your kindred and your father's house to the land that I will show you."

Before God calls us to make big impact, He will call us to make big leaps of faith. Until we take that leap of faith, God cannot use us.

It's faith that causes us to obey and faith that causes us to act not according to our own limited strength but according to God's grace and power. Obedience and God's hand have always been a proven formula in transforming the lives of seemingly ordinary men. It's what turned a shepherd boy into a king, fishermen into apostles, and a small group of outcasts to the first leaders of the church that we have today.

God can and will use us to make an impact. It may seem small today, but if we put it in God's unlimited capacity, He can make our impact bigger than we can ever imagine. What little can you offer to God today? Do you trust Him enough to take big leaps of faith and create big and lasting impact?