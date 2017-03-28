'Call of Duty: World War 2' rumors: Next COD game to be set in WWII, leakers confirm

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Leaks showing what the next "Call Of Duty" will be feature various photos, all of them pointing to a World War 2 setting.

The "Call of Duty: WWII" leaked photos, shown in a 14-minute YouTube video uploaded by TheFamilyVideoGamers, allegedly came from a source named "Anon Nymous," Mashable reported. These photos can also be viewed in an Imgur page.

The alleged leaks that can be seen in both the video and the Imgur page feature a seaborne invasion force, somewhat resembling a force landing in the Normandy Beach. The photos appear to be steel book covers for the game, complete with "Call of Duty: WWII" written as title. Polygon noted, however, that the images look like marketing concepts and could mean that the title is a mere placeholder.

Although the leak isn't confirmed and still remains a rumor, we can remember Activision saying in an investor call that the previous Call of Duty game, "Infinite Warfare," did not perform well as the advanced setting "didn't appeal to many" of their fans. In response to 2016's weak performance, the game company said it will take the game "back to its roots" this year.

Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said during the investor call that the idea for the back-to-the-roots game was given the green light years ago, and so they're excited to reveal it to the gaming world pretty soon.

Advertisement

Is this true?

Following the leak, fans are now scrounging for any confirmation saying that the next Call of Duty game would really be set in the WWII era. While Activision hasn't confirmed it yet, various unofficial claims can be found in the internet.

First, NeoGAF insider Shinobi, known for his track record regarding inside info, said in a Twitter post that the next Call of Duty installment will be set in WWII.

Second, a thread on Reddit claimed that it's "safe" to believe that the leak is correct, and that everything "checks out."

Lastly, Michael Condrey, boss of Sledgehammer Games (the company in charge of developing the next Call of Duty game), posted in a now-deleted Tweet that his company is working on Call of Duty "####," which is presumably for "WWII."

So far these are still rumors, and so it's best to wait for Activision to reveal the next installment.