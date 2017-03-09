'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' News: Sabotage DLC Now Available for Xbox One and PC
After its PlayStation 4 release in January, the first "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" downloadable content (DLC) has arrived on new platforms.
According to reports, the game's first paid DLC Sabotage has landed on PC and Xbox One. PlayStation 4 gets all "Call of Duty" expansions first as part of Activision's timed-exclusivity deal with Sony. DLCs are usually exclusive for PS4 users for a month before it goes live on other gaming platforms.
Four new multiplayer maps are introduced in the Sabotage DLC, including a reimagined version of the Afghan map from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." Also added in the expansion is the new Zombies chapter that features director Kevin Smith.
Sabotage is the first of four add-ons heading to "Infinite Warfare" in the coming months. Players can purchase the DLC on its own for $15 or through the game's season pass that costs $50.
In other related news, "Infinite Warfare" isn't the only game in the series that gets a new DLC. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered" is also getting a new expansion scheduled to arrive this month. The Variety Map Pack is making a comeback to the game on March 21 for PS4 and later on Xbox One and PC.
Activision announced the new map pack includes four classic maps (Broadcast, Chinatown, Creek and Killhouse) from "Call of Duty 4," remastered to match the quality of the main game. Avid "Call of Duty" fans can remember the Variety Map Pack very well, as it was the sole DLC for "Call of Duty 4." It was released in April 2008 and almost all "Call of Duty 4" players ended up getting the update.
While the news of getting back a classic DLC is exciting for fans, many became upset when the developer announced its price. The Variety Map Pack can be purchased for $14.99 — five dollars higher than its original price a decade ago.
Developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision, "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
