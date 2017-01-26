Bursting The Bubble: 5 Ways To Break Out Of The Echo Chamber In 2017

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

2017 is the year we begin to fully experience the consequences of the momentous decisions of 2016. The election of Donald Trump and the Brexit vote happened last year and are becoming reality this year. This week we have seen Trump's first few days as US president and the British government begin to introduce the legislation that will formally lead to Brexit.

People march in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. Reuters

In the midst of this our societies feel like two groups of people talking past each other. The crowds which turned out to welcome Trump at his inauguration were followed the day after by those demonstrating their disapproval of him.

Did either of these groups actually interact at all? Maybe there were some awkward conversations in Washington hotel breakfast areas. But for the most part, the two tribes are kept apart. Different factions get their news from radically different sources, they interact with their own group online and have their opinions bolstered by those with whom they agree.

It all adds up to the echo chamber effect. An echo chamber is a place used by recording companies to add echo effects to music or speech. It's the perfect analogy for our current climate where too many of us are stuck in a place where we hear the same opinions over and over, without ever hearing anything outside our current worldview.

This isn't just the case when it comes to politics. It applies to social issues, economics and of course faith too. It's bad news because deeply divided societies are unhappy societies. Although there will always bn some political differences, it's in our interests to try to breach the echo chamber, listen to those who are different to us and try to understand them.

Here are some ways to try to break out.

1. Try different media

The media we consume have a vital role in shaping our understanding of the world. If you're a Fox viewer, try watching CNN for a week. If you're a Guardian reader, try switching to the Telegraph for a week. Even more helpful that swinging to the opposite pole is to consume a variety of media – something which is easier than ever before in the internet age.

2. Use social media better

Since I began using Twitter, I've followed people whose politics I don't share. It adds so much to the experience to interact with ideas that I don't agree with. I've sharpened up my own beliefs and developed as a result. I also retain Facebook friendships from years gone by with people who hold different views – it can be frustrating, but it's also life-giving when a genuine debate breaks out in good spirit.

3. Go and visit somewhere different

A lot of the echo chamber effect comes from a lack of experience of people who aren't like us. Some professional commentators sit in Washington or New York and pontificate on the rest of the country – it's the same with London. Many of us live within travelling distance of a place that is radically different to where we come from. Rural communities are different to urban areas. Coastal communities are different to big cities. Sadly, too, there are still big ethnic divides, which we can begin to bridge by being physically present. I talked to a friend this week who attended a black majority church in Harlem in the week of the presidential election. He felt very welcome despite being the only white person in the room – and had great conversations as a result.

4. Challenge friends when they're wrong

Engaging with strangers, especially online, can be tiring and sometimes emotionally fraught. It isn't for everyone. Also, there'll always be someone wrong online, and never enough hours to put them right. However, when we hear things being said in person which are simply factually inaccurate, prejudiced or ignorant in some way, then we can intervene, especially if we know the person well. It can be difficult, of course, but if they've been stuck in their own echo chamber, you might be the only person who can help them see another angle.

5. Stop labeling others

In an age when fake news is spreading like wildfire and members of President Trump's own team can claim there is such a thing as 'alternative facts' it can be easy to be cynical. It can be just as easy to write off the whole groups of our fellow citizens. That would be a big mistake. Just because someone votes differently, believes differently or lives differently isn't a reason to dismiss them. Engaging will always be difficult, but to prevent an even deeper rupturing of our societies, it's the only option.