Buried Alive For Three Days: Christian Drugs Worker Speaks From Beyond The Grave

John Edwards is spending three days and nights underground. Walking Free/Facebook

Burial alive is most people's nightmare, but the Christian founder of drugs charities and addiction centres is willingly spending three days underground.

John Edwards, 61, is a former drug addict and alcoholic who has devoted his life to helping others with the conditions following what he describes as 'an incredible encounter with God' 27 years ago. He has set up drugs rehabilitation centres and homeless projects and is now spending three days and nights in a specially designed 'coffin' in the grounds of a Belfast church. Edwards is using the publicity to broadcast messages of hope from beyond the 'grave'. His coffin – 8ft long, 3.5ft high and 4ft wide – has been equipped with a camera and he is connected to the outside world via a hatch for supplies – including hot water bottles when he is cold. Water is available through a pipe and he has a caravan toilet.

He is broadcasting his experience on Facebook and interacting with viewers who are commenting on his experience. In one episode he urged people to confess their sins, 'talk it through' with God and give their problems to him.

Edwards himself lost more than 20 of his friends to addiction and suicide and says on his website he was homeless, suicidal and had been in psychiatric hospitals. He now counsels people in despair through his Walking Free ministry.

He told the Belfast Telegraph his plan was to speak to people 'from the grave before they get there and give them hope'.

'When the lid is closed and you're underground, and you hear the soil getting thrown on top of the coffin... it is freaky,' he said.

It is not his first time underground; he spend three days buried in Halifax in the north of England last year.