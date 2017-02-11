Britney Spears' Niece Is Back Home After ATV Crash: 'Our Prayers Were Heard, And They Were Answered'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Maddie Aldridge has regained her consciousness following Sunday’s accident. This photo was shared by her aunt, Britney Spears, on her Twitter account. (Twitter/Britney Spears)

Pop singing sensation Britney Spears' eight-year-old niece, Maddie Aldridge, is thankfully back home after losing consciousness when she plunged underwater behind the wheels of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV).

A statement from the Children's Hospital in New Orleans where she was taken said Maddie accidentally drove an ATV into a pond on a relative's property in Kentwood, Louisiana, on Sunday.

The whole Spears family was extremely worried over Maddie's condition, and turned to God during this difficult time. Britney immediately made an appeal to her 50.5 million Twitter followers: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."

Their prayers have been answered as Maddie has shown signs of improvement. "Maddie Aldridge, 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears, has been discharged from Children's Hospital in New Orleans," the hospital said in a statement for PEOPLE. "She is breathing well and interacting with loved ones. Doctors say she is on the way to a full recovery."

Britney could not thank her fans enough for all the love and support they've given to her niece. In a follow-up statement on her Instagram page (@britneyspears), she wrote:

"So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."

Maddie's parents extended their thanks to the doctors and staff of University Medical Center New Orleans and Children's Hospital in New Orleans. Maddie mother, Jamie Lynn Spears, said they are truly "blessed" because of the care extended to her daughter by the medical staff of the two hospitals.

"Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed," she posted on Instagram (@jamielynnspears).