'Bringing Up Bates' Star Lawson Bates Shares Faith In New Album, Says Singer's Life Beset With Temptations

Lawson Bates says, 'I won't sing something... that is contrary to what I think is morally right.'

"Bringing Up Bates" star Lawson Bates has added country singer to his resumé.

Bates, 24, made a name for himself after releasing his album "What Country Music Means to Me," according to The Christian Post. It features 12 songs that highlight faith and the beauty of country life.

Bates said he faces a whole new set of challenges as he pursues his passion for music. However, he has no regrets undertaking this new pursuit because he gets the opportunity to express his deep love for God through music.

"With [my] music [career], it has been different," Bates told Fox News. "It's not me with the Bates family. It's make it or break it based off of my music strictly. That is a little scary especially when you're writing country music you share a lot of your heart."

But it's not just his musical abilities that are being put to the test. Bates admitted that the life of a singer is beset with temptations, and he has to be careful always not to compromise his Christian identity.

"When I started singing country music I had to set my boundaries and decide what I wanted to sing about," Bates explained. "I won't sing something... that is contrary to what I think is morally right. [My songs are about] faith, values and standing up for what's right. I feel like a lot of my faith is weaved into my album and that has a place in country music."

The reality star is also using his musical talents to help other people. In the fifth season of "Bringing Up Bates," Lawson visited a local hospital in Knoxville to sing with the patients.

"I...visit the children's hospital in Knoxville, which is one of my favorite things to do. I try to go every month," he said. "Getting to sing to all the little kids there and brighten their day. My friend Emily Ann Roberts [the runner-up from season 9 of 'The Voice'] joins me. She's also on my album."