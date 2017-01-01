Boy With Cancer Sells Hot Cocoa to Help Fellow Sufferers; Mom Calls It an 'Outpouring of God's Love'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Matthew McDonnell fills a cup with hot chocolate at his Miraculous Hot Cocoa Stand. (Facebook/Team Matthew)

It may not be easy to think of any other act of kindness sweeter than this.

Matthew McDonnell, a six-year-old boy from South Abington, Pennsylvania with stage 4 Wilms' Tumour—a form of kidney cancer—wants hot chocolate. No, it's not for himself but for other children fighting the same fight he is engaged in, The Abington Journal reported.

Matthew, who has been fighting cancer since he was 3 years old, even thought of a catchy name for the stand: Matthew's Miraculous Hot Cocoa Stand.

His parents, supported by friends, granted his wish and put up the stand under the covered pavilion of South Abington Park on Dec. 10.

Matthew said he thought of the project to pay forward the love and support given him by people in their community who held fundraisers last summer for him to be treated at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"I like to thank everyone for giving donations to the kids," Matthew said. "I want the kids to be healed."

He got the idea from a fellow cancer sufferer Alex Scott whose Alex's Lemonade Stand raised more than $120 million for childhood cancer research before she passed away at the age of 8 in August 2004.

Matthew wanted to set up his own stand. Since he loves hot cocoa and the weather has gotten cold, he decided to have a hot cocoa stand to raise funds to help find a cure for cancer.

Now, Matthew's Miraculous Hot Cocoa Stand in partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is raising awareness and funds for innovative research projects for better treatment and, ultimately, cures for childhood cancer.

Matthew's parents brought gallons of hot cocoa for the stand as people and donors formed long lines outside the pavilion to get their fill of hot chocolate. People put cash donations in a jar on the stand while enjoying cookies and other treats set on the pavilion's picnic tables.

"It was an amazing outpouring of God's love," said Matthew's mom, Linda, who together with her husband Patrick, manned the stand.

She was referring to the community supporting them, but it's apparent that what they are doing is also a wonderful outpouring of God's love as well, according to Faithwire.

Matthew and his family's display of faith and kindness did not go unnoticed.

"It's wonderful that even with their own struggles, this family is thinking of other children with cancer," resident Courtney Long told reporters.