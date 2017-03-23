'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' release date news: Naruto's son to come to TV screens April 5 on TV Tokyo

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Naruto's adventures in "Naruto Shippuden" might be coming to an end as the anime and manga series closes, but his face likely won't disappear from the small screen as his son Boruto will be having the new show, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

According to Japan-based game developer Level 5, Naruto Shippuden will be saying goodbye as a different show, "The Snack World," takes its spot on TV Tokyo, the Christian Post reported.

While some would view the takeover as a mere change of timeslots for the famous ninja anime, it seems logical for it to be considered a real farewell. Naruto Shippuden has already covered all manga chapters, and is likely to end with Naruto and Hinata's wedding.

With Naruto and Hinata settling down, it seems logical for Naruto's son to take the place on the TV screens.

Reports say "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will be set a few years after the "Fourth Ninja War" shown in the Naruto manga. While Boruto was already featured in a movie in 2015 and had his own manga series, the new show will likely feature a teen-aged Boruto.

According to Otaku Vines, Boruto likely possesses a power stronger than that of his father Naruto. Certain chapters of the Boruto spin-off manga revealed that Boruto sensed the defeated enemy Momoshiki's spirit, while Naruto did not. Momoshiki then puts a curse mark on Boruto's palm, which eventually spread to his arm and eventually his face.

Also, Boruto's rumored dormant power is possibly awakened by the Byakugan blood that he possesses, something his father never had. This, along with his ability to handle his father's full-powered Rasengan, lends credibility to the speculation that he might surpass his own father.

Still, fans shouldn't expect the anime version to be the same as the manga adaptation. During the Jump Festa event in December, Naruto and Boruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto said he plans to make the Boruto anime better than Naruto, as per Anime News Network. This simply means if fans got excited over Naruto's adventures, Boruto's will be more exciting.

The "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime premieres April 5, 2017 on TV Tokyo. Chapter 11 of the manga version is expected to arrive this month.