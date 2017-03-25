'Bones' season 12 episode 12 spoilers: Bones hurt in bomb explosion, will she be able to make it?
Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) is hurt in a bomb explosion in episode 12 of "Bones" season 12.
In the previous episode of the television show, Mark Kovac (Gerard Celasco) escaped from prison and planted several bombs in the area. Although FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) was able to disarm one of the bombs, he and his team found out that there were several more planted around. Booth, Bones, Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin), and Dr. Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) faced imminent danger when they were trapped inside the building.
Titled "The End in the End," the official synopsis for episode 12 reveals that Kovac is still nowhere to be found. The team members are doing their best to locate the criminal, but they will have to do it without Bones because of some hindrance she faces.
In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, the clip shows the intensity of the bomb explosion in Jeffersonian. Booth is scouting the area to look for other clues and the people left behind, but he is shocked when he sees Bones lying down and unconscious among the rumbles. It looks like Bones has been hurt in the bomb explosion.
Booth approaches his wife and tells her, "Stay with me. I love you. Don't forget that." Will Bones be able to make it?
Episode 12 of season 12 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.
"Bones" is down to its final episode and season. The teaser also highlights the American television series through the years, with 245 episodes and 275 crimes solved in total.
In an interview with TVLine in December 2016, executive producer Michael Peterson admitted that he was in "full-on denial" that the show was coming to an end.
He said, "I've been working on the show for eight-and-a-half years. It is my family. I adore it here. I don't want to leave."
Peterson also added that he was looking into a comeback, "And the idea of having some kind of reunion in a year or two . . . I would not rule it out."
