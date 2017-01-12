Billy Graham Shares His Tips on How to Recognise False Prophets

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Stocksnap

Not everyone who carries the Bible and shares its message is a true Christian. World-renowned evangelist Billy Graham warned believers that there are people who claim to follow God but are actually cult members or false prophets in disguise.

Graham wrote on his website that the Bible verse 1 John 4:1 warns Christians against the "many false prophets [that] have gone out into the world."

While false prophets and cult members project themselves as sincere people, there are two clues that often expose them for who they truly are. First, Graham said these people do not accept the Bible as the sole Word of God. "Instead, they add to the Bible by placing the writings of their founder on the same level as the Bible (although they actually contradict the Bible and deny its clear teaching at crucial points)," he said.

Another tell-tale sign is their denial that Jesus is the only Son of God, who was sent down from Heaven to save people from their sins through His death and resurrection. Graham said the Bible made it clear that Jesus was God in human flesh, and only He has the power to save people.

Acts 4:12 even said so: "Salvation is found in no one else."

So whenever Christians encounter false teachers or cultists, Graham suggested that they resist being misled by putting their complete faith and trust in God.

"By a simple prayer of faith, turn to Jesus Christ and invite Him to come into your lives today. Then ask Him to guide you to a church where you'll learn from the Bible and grow stronger in your faith," he said.

Earlier, Graham also dissuaded Christians from using Ouija board and dabbling with the occult because these things drive people away from God. He said that it could also lead people in contact with dark spiritual forces controlled by Satan.