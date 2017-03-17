'Big Little Lies' season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Madeline gets some good news, Celeste faces questions about her husband
Mystery and intrigue abound in HBO's dark new drama series 'Big Little Lies' starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz.
And it only continues with episode 5, when Dr. Reisman tries to find out more about the husband of Kidman's character Celeste, who is played by Alexander Skarsgard.
Far from the picture perfect image viewers might have first had of the pair, their marriage in fact hides some dark shadows as her husband Perry is abusive towards Celeste. For one thing, he's controlling and tries to keep her from pursuing her lawyer as a career. He's certainly a dark character.
Then there's Celeste's best friend Madeline, played by Witherspoon, whose husband has left her to marry a younger woman and yoga instructor played Kravitz. To make matters worse they have moved into the same town and she fears her children will favor their stepmother over her.
The synopsis for episode 5, titled "Once Bitten," teases some good news from her director Joseph Bachman but at the same time she is confused as to why he appears to be giving her the cold shoulder.
We will also see more of Ziggy, the son of the mysterious Jane, played by Shailene Woodley. The pair have just recently moved into the town and Jane seems to be hiding some secrets as she is seen sleeping with a gun under her pillow.
The synopsis teases that Principal Nippal and Ms. Barnes will share their conclusions about Ziggy and Amabella with Jane. They don't think Ziggy is bullying anyone, but it may actually be that Ziggy is being bullied.
Audiences are wondering whether there is a darker connection between all the characters as a mysterious murder takes place at a fundraiser held at the school and it's not clear who got killed or who did the killing.
"Big Little Lies" is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty and viewers can tune in for season 1 episode 2 on Sunday, March 19, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
