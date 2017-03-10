'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers, News: Fans to See Saul Goodman for the First Time Next Season
The "Breaking Bad" spin-off titled "Better Call Saul" has been received well by the viewers ever since it first aired. Its third season is airing soon and fans are eager to find out what will happen in the show. The word is that fans are finally going to get what they've always wanted in season 3 — to see the famous Saul Goodman.
During an event in Berlin just recently, actor Bob Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill on the show, spoke about his character and confirmed that Jimmy is finally going to transform into Saul next season. Since the show's beginning, viewers already knew that Jimmy was Saul. This is because in season 1, he was seen in flashback scene wherein he was having a conversation with a college friend and was heard saying, "It's all good, man," which sounded like wordplay for Saul Goodman.
"For the first time, we get to see Saul Goodman," he said during the event, as reported by MobiPicker. "But not the way you think. You'll get to see Saul Goodman, but he is not what you saw in 'Breaking Bad.' That character will appear but in a slightly different form than you've seen it."
Meanwhile, the newly released promotional image for the show's third season shows Jimmy in a dark ensemble with white horizontal stripes painted across his body and on the wall. Could this mean that he's about to spend some time in jail?
According to the official description of "Better Call Saul" season 3 posted on Gold Derby, the story will follow the "twists and turns of Jimmy McGill's devolution toward 'Breaking Bad's' Saul Goodman — Albuquerque's most notorious criminal lawyer."
There has been speculation that Jimmy will be going to prison next season seeing as the previous one ended with him confessing his felony act to his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean), who secretly recorded the confession. If the speculation turns out to be true, chances are it could be his own brother who turned him in since Chuck has always wanted to prevent Jimmy from practicing law.
Fans can also expect more "Breaking Bad" characters to appear in "Better Call Saul" soon.
"Better Call Saul" season 3 premieres Monday, April 10 on AMC and Netflix.
