'Better Call Saul' Season 3 Spoilers: Gus is Back!

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Anticipation intensifies as it's just less than a month before the "Better Call Saul" season 3 premiere on AMC. In the upcoming season, the fallen famous drug kingpin of "Breaking Bad" is set to make an appearance in the spin-off series. Does this mean the viewers will get to finally see his backstory?

Gustavo "Gus" Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) may have met his demise in "Breaking Bad," but the viewers are about to see him on their TV screens again as he makes an appearance in the upcoming season of the prequel series "Better Call Saul."

A new trailer for season 3 was released by the AMC network via Entertainment Weekly, and it shows Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk), Chuck (Michael McKean), Mike (Jonathan Banks), Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Howard (Patrick Fabian), and especially, Gus. The 30-second footage also gives the viewers a glimpse of Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast-food chain run by the drug lord. And then, the trailer ends with a scene wherein Gus says, "Is there anything else I can do for you?"

Very little was revealed about how Gus came to be in "Breaking Bad," even though he was a big villain who plagued the series for three seasons. Now, fans can expect to know the story behind the face in the upcoming season of "Saul."

In January, Esposito joined the cast of "Better Call Saul" at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, as reported on TV Line. During a press panel, the actor revealed that the Gus people will see on the prequel series next month won't be the same ruthless murderer that he was on "Breaking Bad."

Advertisement

"We're at a time where he's a little more immature than where we left off. He's still finding his way," he said. "It would be wonderful for me to [see] the rise of Gus, because I think there's enough backstory within Gus to support that."

"Better Call Saul" season 3 airs Monday, April 10 on AMC and Netflix.