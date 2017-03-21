'Better Call Saul' season 3 spoilers: Gus Fring isn't the only 'Breaking Bad' character appearing next season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

'Better Call Saul' fans have a lot to look forward to when season 3 comes back to the small screen in just a few weeks.

And that's because we cannot wait to see a familiar face from 'Breaking Bad', Gus Fring, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

But now there's even more exciting news than that, as the show's star Bob Odenkirk has revealed Gus isn't the only character from 'Breaking Bad' who will be making an appearance in 'Better Call Saul' season 3.

Odenkirk, who plays Jimmy McGill in the hit spinoff, had nothing but high praise for Esposito in an interview with The Huffington Post and shared his excitement to be working with him again.

"Giancarlo is an incredibly sweet, generous actor and incredibly gifted, amazing actor, so it's wonderful to have him around," said Odenkirk.

He then dropped the scoop that Gus will not be the only 'Breaking Bad' character in 'Better Call Saul' and that there would be more, something he is very excited about for future episodes of the hit spinoff show.

"And it's wonderful to get the story closer to the world of Breaking Bad, and it's not just Giancarlo," Odenkirk said.

"There are other characters from that show that are starting to appear, so that is super­exciting, and it raises our stakes, and it raises our game at Saul."

However, he stopped short of revealing who these additional 'Breaking Bad' characters will be.

The Christian Post speculated that the unnamed additional characters could be Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, who has previously hinted at an appearance on the show in season 3.

Paul was previously on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when he let slip that "We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season."

The plot of 'Breaking Bad' closely intertwined Gus and Jesse, so it would be interesting to see how the spinoff show would weave that into its own plot.

Bryan Cranston, who plays Walter White, told Uproxx last year that there would be "another new character coming on the show that you will recognize," but that it was not Jesse Pinkman.

It's exciting to see who will be in the mix when "Better Call Saul" season 3 premieres Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.