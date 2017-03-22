'Better Call Saul' season 3 spoilers: 'Breaking Bad' characters to join new season; transition of Jimmy McGill to Saul Goodman begins

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In less than a month, season 3 of "Better Call Saul" will return to the small screen. As its premiere date approaches, increasingly more hints are revealed about the characters and story of the third installment of the crime drama series.

Last week, Giancarlo Esposito, who plays Gus Fring in the series, shared on his Twitter account a photo of him with Saul Goodman, a character from "Breaking Bad." He revealed that they will be doing "some business together."

Gus and Saul doing business today at the grand opening of #PollosHermanos! #SXSW pic.twitter.com/fWHzkq3LOJ — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) March 12, 2017 The Twitter post of actor Giancarlo Esposito with the character Saul Goodman coming in season 3 of "Better Call Saul." Twitter/Giancarlo Esposito

It has already been disclosed that season 3 of "Better Call Saul" will slowly reveal Saul from the character of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). He will also start using the name "Saul" in the upcoming season. Aside from this, in an interview with Huffington Post, Odenkirk hinted that more characters from "Breaking Bad" will be part of "Better Call Saul" season 3.

He said, "Giancarlo is an incredibly sweet, generous actor, and incredibly gifted, amazing actor, so it's wonderful to have him around, and it's wonderful to get the story closer to the world of 'Breaking Bad,' and it's not just Giancarlo. There are other characters from that show that are starting to appear, so that is super exciting, and it raises our stakes, and it raises our game at 'Saul.'"

Odenkirk also revealed that fans are in for some surprises as "Better Call Saul" season 3 comes closer and closer to "Breaking Bad."

Advertisement

"It's gonna happen more and more," the lead actor added.

Meanwhile, Independent was also able to get an exclusive interview with Odenkirk. In their discussion, the actor clarified that the transition of Jimmy to Saul will not be abrupt.

Odenkirk explained, "Yes, in season 3 we get to see Saul Goodman, but not in the form that you ultimately see him in 'Breaking Bad' — you see a version of Saul Goodman and he is actually called Saul Goodman."

"Better Call Saul" season 3 will premiere on Monday, April 10, at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.