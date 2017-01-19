Bethel Music's Brian and Jenn Johnson Hope Their 1st Album in 10 Years Inspires People to Seek God's Ways

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Brian and Jenn Johnson will be releasing their new album 'After All These Years' on Jan. 27, 2017. (the {m} media collective)

It has been over 10 years since Bethel Music's Brian and Jenn Johnson made their last solo release. Finally, on Jan. 27 the Christian couple will be releasing a new album called "After All These Years."

This new album by the Johnsons follows their two live-worship albums called "Undone" (2001) and "We Believe" (2006). They co-wrote every song on the new album, and each track was defined by an 80-piece symphony orchestra.

The Johnsons said they hope to inspire listeners with the thought that God is the greatest treasure for all believers, and that He will sustain their lives personally and help them build a wonderful and lasting legacy.

"We wrote this album because of seasons that God has proved His faithfulness in," the Johnsons shared in a press release. "This project is the overflow and expression of that. We hope it inspires you to go after all that God is asking you to do."

"We've watched our parents and grandparents do this, and they have handed down a model that has influenced how we live and how we are dreaming into the future. Community, family, and carrying His name — that is the kingdom — and that is for every believer," they continued.

Advertisement

The new album contains 10 tracks, with such titles as "Mention of Your Name," "Only Jesus," "Mercy and Majesty," "Greater Than All Other Names," and "You're Gonna Be Ok," to name a few.

Bethel Music is a worship ministry co-founded by the Johnsons, which is an extension of Bethel Church in Redding, California. Aside from Brian and Jenn, other members include Jonathan David and Melissa Helser, Jeremy Riddle, Steffany Gretzinger, Amanda Cook, Leeland, Matt Stinton, Hunter Thompson, Paul and Hannah McClure, Kalley Heiligenthal, Josh Baldwin, Cory Asbury and Kristene DiMarco.

In the past, Brian wrote acclaimed worship anthems such as "One Thing Remains (Your Love Never Fails)," "Forever (We Sing Hallelujah)," "No Longer Slaves" and "Love Came Down," while Jenn wrote "God I Look to You," "Come to Me," "Chasing You," "For the Cross" and "In Over My Head."