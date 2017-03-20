Beauty and the Beast review: the shocking truth about Disney's 'pro-gay' movie

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Josh Gad (left) as LeFou and Luke Evans as Gaston in a scene from 'The Beauty and the Beast.' Disney

Beauty and the Beast, Disney: *****

It's all been a bit predictable. From the moment news emerged earlier this month that Beauty and the Beast featured Disney's first gay character, many Christians have been loudly vocalising their disapproval. There have been calls for Disney-boycotts from high-profile leaders including Franklin Graham; influential bloggers have talked of cancelling their planned holidays to Disneyworld, and various people have talked about the animation studio's worrying 'LGBT agenda'.

Of course, all of this commentary came before the film had even been released, stoked by a knowing interview given by director Bill Condon to gay lifestyle magazine Attitude. I hope he knew what he was doing when he told a journalist that the film featured 'Disney's first exclusively-gay moment'; it has certainly drawn out a response.

In watching the film however, it's hard to know what exactly Condon was referring to (it's a shame to have to start here, but the pre-movie hype kind of demands it). The 'gay' plot line in question involves pantomime villain Gaston, a narcissistic swashbuckler who is as straight as his trusty sword, and his sidekick LeFou, a man who has clearly bought the hype around his heroic leader. LeFou is obviously in love with Gaston, but also knows for certain that his feelings will always be unrequited. We learn this in a couple of longing glances, and the occasional line with a gentle double meaning. That's it. There's no kiss; there's no sense at all of a gay relationship. LeFou simply has homosexual feelings, because he's a homosexual man.

I saw the film with my 9-year-old daughter. She's very smart, and is also pretty good at picking up film subtext. From talking to her afterwards, it was clear that while she'd enjoyed the LeFou character, his sexuality hadn't even registered with her. She appeared to have absolutely no idea that there was anything 'different' or 'strange' about LeFou – the whole thing had gone over her head.

And of course it did, when everything else that was going on was far more interesting to her. Those who boycott Beauty and the Beast will miss out on a spectacular treat of a film. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens are superb in the leading roles, the former taking the extraordinary pressure of inhabiting a beloved character in her stride. At times it's almost a shot-for-shot remake of the 1991 animation, meaning you're constantly measuring Watson against Paige O'Hara's Belle. She's thankfully up to the task, as are a fabulous supporting cast including Ewan Macgregor (with the most knowingly dodgy accent ever), Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson, doing a fabulous Angela Lansbury impression in the film's central musical number.

The songs are the making of the film, and include all the favourites from the cartoon plus four originals. In every instance they deliver, from the raucous (and of course, slightly gay) 'Gaston', to the wonderfully overblown 'Be Our Guest', while Watson's vocals on the scene-setting 'Belle' are great… if thanks to a little bit of help from auto-tune. Fans of the original, of musicals, and of well-crafted family entertainment, should all be delighted.

Martin Saunders is on Twitter @MartinSaunders