Beauty And The Beast Features Disney's First Official Gay Moment

Beauty and the Beast. Disney

The hit new film Beauty and the Beast feature's Disney's first gay character and love scene, the director has revealed.

In next month's Attitude Bill Condon says Gaston's sidekick LeFou has strong romantic feelings for him.

LeFou, played by Josh Gad who voiced Olaf in Frozen, appears to be in love with Gaston, played by Luke Evans of Fast and Furious.

'LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it,' said Condon.

'That's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.'

While characters such as Elsa in Frozen have become something of an icon for many in the gay community, Le Fou is Disney's first openly gay character. Attitude says it will appeal to many people including the thousands of LGBT people who go to Disney's tannual Gay Days at its theme parks.

Gad is himself married and has two children.

Belle is played by Emma Watson and her two suitors are Gaston and the Beast. Gaston is played by Dan Stevens.

The cast also includes Ewan McGregor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kevin Kline and Stanley Tucci.

Matt Cain, editor of Attitude, told BBC's Newsbeat that the film breaks new boundaries. 'It may have been a long time coming but this is a watershed moment for Disney.

It's a step in the right direction and I applaud Disney for being brave enough to make it.

'In doing so, it will hopefully help to change attitudes and bring about real social progress.'

