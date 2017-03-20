'Beauty and the Beast' director wishes he could 'rip pages out of the Bible'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Josh Gad (left) as LeFou and Luke Evans as Gaston in a scene from 'The Beauty and the Beast.' Disney

"Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon has taken his disrespect for God and Christianity to a whole new level when he said during a recent interview that he would like to destroy pages from the Bible.

When the director was asked what he does whenever he gets inside a hotel room, he answered vandalism of the Bible. "I wish I could say I'm like Ian McKellen and immediately go rip pages out of the Bible, but there don't seem to be Bibles in the hotel rooms I stay in these days," he told Passport Magazine.

Condon was apparently taking a jab against the evangelical community for coming up with petitions urging Christians to boycott the new Disney live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Condon first upset Christians when he told Attitude Magazine for its April 2017 issue that there would be an "exclusively gay moment" in the film, referring to a scene featuring Josh Gad as LeFou.

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," Condon said then. "He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

One petition, which was created by One Million Moms, slammed Disney for pushing the LGBT agenda on families. "This is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon. It is extremely common yet unnecessary," the petition reads. It has over 63,000 signatures.

Another was created by Life Site News, and it has over 133,000 signatures. Its message to the studio reads: "Children's movies are no place for promoting a harmful sexual political agenda, one that offends the deeply held beliefs of countless parents and families."