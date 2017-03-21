Beautiful photographs of the Church of England's 42 Cathedrals go on display

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durham Cathedral, pictured in one of forty-two photographs representing all 42 cathedrals of the Church of England, currently on show in the Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire and taken by the British photographer Peter Marlow. Peter Marlow / Magnum photos

Forty-two photographs representing all 42 cathedrals of the Church of England are currently on show in the Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

The exhibition, called 'The English Cathedral', has its origins in 2008, when the British photographer, the late Peter Marlow was commissioned by the Royal Mail to mark the 300th anniversary of the completion of St Paul's Cathedral by photographing six cathedrals.

'It was this that inspired him to continue the project,' said a spokesperson for Ely Cathedral.

Fiona Marlow, the wife of the British photographer Peter Marlow, stands alongside an exhibition of forty-two photographs representing all 42 cathedrals of the Church of England which are currently on show in the Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. Ely Cathedral

'In the following four years he shot all 42 cathedrals. Marlow developed the strategy of shooting a majority of the cathedrals from the same position; looking east towards the altar, as the natural light of dawn broke through the main window.

'Each shot was devoid of artificial light creating a representation of each cathedral removed from the modern age.

'This particular viewpoint and lighting adds depth to the visual experience of the building and the discipline of this strict approach allowed the power of the spaces to unfold in the dark.

Canterbury Cathedral, taken by Peter Marlow. Peter Marlow / Magnum photos

'Sadly, Peter died in February 2016 following complications from an illness. We are grateful to his widow, Fiona and the team at Magnum Photos for allowing us to have the collection at Ely.'

Books and postcards are available to purchase in the cathedral shop during the exhibition, which runs until 5 April.