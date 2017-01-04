Beaten During Miscarriages, Imprisoned And Now Suffering With Cancer: The Chinese Christian Activist Urgently In Need Of Help

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Huang Yan, a Chinese Christian human rights defender who was beaten by the authorities, suffered two miscarriages and now needs urgent treatment for cancer China Aid

A Christian woman in China who was beaten repeatedly by officials and suffered two miscarriages as a result is in need of urgent cancer treatment that she cannot afford, according to a Christian charity.

China Aid reported that Huang Yan, a 47-year-old human rights defender, has been refused a necessary operation for her ovarian cancer, despite previously having undergone one in the autumn of 2013.

The non-profit organisation said that "public security bureau officials" beat Huang in 2010 and 2012 and she lost her unborn children both times. According to China Aid, "during the second instance the officials burst into the bathroom, where she had just miscarried her child, and continued to abuse her."

At the time of that second attack, her husband was reportedly taken to the public security bureau "and received injuries at the hands of the authorities."

Since then, Huang developed cancer on top of diabetes and other threatening conditions.

According to China Aid, Huang suspects that medical staff were pressured by government officials not to allow her treatment because of her human rights work with other Christians.

"Recently, she arrived in a safe environment and is awaiting the approval of a medical visa to Taiwan," the charity said. "If the Taiwanese government refuses to grant her a visa, she is in a location where she can receive medical treatment as a backup plan. However, she needs financial assistance in order to be able to have this important procedure".

China Aid is currently taking emergency donations on her behalf.

On 26 November, Huang was arrested on what China Aid called "falsified charges of spreading false terrorist information."

Then, when she was transferred to Guangzhou No. 2 Detention Centrelate last year, her charge was changed to "obstructing official business."

The charity reported that while Huang was imprisoned, she was treated at a military police hospital, where "she was restrained with 23-pound and 15-pound shackles, subjected to 12 ultrasounds in four days, and coerced to take a drug. The 15-pound restraints remained on her ankles for so long that they began to bleed and waste away."

China Aid "supports Chinese Christians who are persecuted for their faith like Huang Yan, and assists persecuted Christians in promoting religious freedom, human rights, and rule of law."