Bates Motel season 5 spoilers: Rihanna's Marion Crane Will Meet A Different Fate To Original Movie, Reveals Showrunner

It's been two years since the death of Norma in A&E's hit horror show "Bates Motel", which premieres on February 20, and one of the highlights for fans of the final season is Rihanna as Marion Crane.

Rihanna is starring as the iconic character originally played by Janet Leigh in the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Psycho" back in 1960.

And it's a significant role for the pop icon as its her first step into TV acting.

But just because Marion Crane's coming this season doesn't mean there's nothing to anticipate plot-wise, as showrunner Kerry Ehrin has teased in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that things will not work out exactly the same for Marion as in the 1960 movie.

For one thing, Ehrin revealed that Crane will not be a one-dimensional character. Ehrin told EW that the TV show will give Crane "more complexity" and reveal more of "the inside of what was going on in her head."

"The internal story of that, for a woman, is a really interesting one. We never really got to see that in Psycho, you just see the outside of it," Ehrin added.

Of couse, what fans really want to know is whether the final season of Bates Motel will see Rihanna re-enact the iconic shower scene that cemented Psycho's place in the vaults of cult classic cinema.

On that score, Ehrin was tight-lipped, teasing that fans need to "watch and find out."

One thing fans know for sure is that Norman Bates will be completely lost in darkness as he tries to cover up the death of his mother Norma and fill up the void that she has left by living out dual personalities.

"He's very, very isolated and lonely. But he's trying. He's running the motel. He's doing a good job. He's doing a good job of covering," says Ehrin.

The final season picks things up 18 months after the death of Norma and there are still some who don't know she's even dead, like Dylan.

Freddie Highmore, who stars as Norman, teased in an interview with USA Today that he was excited about a "new way of interaction between Norman and his mother" in the final season.

"He's trying to live two lives, one with his mother at home and one in the exterior world ... where everyone thinks he's a real success story," Highmore told USA Today.

Fans can watch the premiere of "Bates Motel" season 5 on A&E Network, Feb. 20, on 10 p.m. EST