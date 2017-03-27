'Bates Motel' season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Marion checks into Bates Motel, will Norman kill her?
A special guest will be checking into Bates Motel in the next episode of "Bates Motel" season 5.
Titled "Marion," the official synopsis reveals that Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) will check a special guest into the motel. Last week, episode 5 concluded with Marion Crane, played by Rihanna, seeing Bates Motel on a dark, rainy night. Episode 6 will see her stop by to check into the said motel.
The upcoming episode will also feature Dylan Massett (Max Thieriot) struggle with accepting that his mother Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) has already passed away. Aside from this, Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols) and Madeleine Loomis (Isabelle McNally) face obstacles in their marriage.
In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, the clip starts off with Marion, furious, as she crashes the windows of the car. After which, Norman appears and asks if there is any way he can help her.
The preview also shows Dylan talking angrily with Norman on the telephone. The former asks, "Why didn't you tell me that Mom died? She was my mother too!" Norman, on the other hand, is having difficulty separating his delusions and the reality. He exclaims, "None of this makes any sense."
Meanwhile, Norma continues to dominate him. She asks, "If I am not here, then why am I here? Norman tells his mother that it is because of the girl who checked in.
In Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film "Psycho," which is the basis of the American television series, Norman (Anthony Perkins) kills Marion (Janet Leigh) while she is taking a shower. It is uncertain whether Marion in "Bates Motel" will meet the same fate in episode 6.
However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month, Kerry Ehrin, the show's executive producer, hinted, "Is there a shower scene? All I can tell you is that we pulled 'Psycho' into 'Bates Motel," not vice-versa. That was always the goal and the fun of it. You will have to watch and find out!"
Episode 6 of season 5 airs on Monday, March 27, at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.
-
