'Bates Motel' season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Norman tries to understand Norma's movements; Marion checks in at Bates Motel
Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) will continue to struggle trying to make sense of the images of his mother Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) in the upcoming episode of "Bates Motel" season 5.
Titled "Dreams Die First," the official synopsis for episode 5 reveals that "Norman attempts to piece together Mother's movements."
In the promotional preview, Norman is clearly confused with all the images and things happening around. The clip starts off with Norman trying to calm himself, saying repeatedly that "it's all going to be good" as he starts the car. After which, Dr. Gregg Edwards (Damon Gupton) tells him that he does not need to handle things on his own. Norman tells the doctor that he is not alone, most likely referring to images of his mother.
After which, the preview shows Norman calling for his mother. Norma appears on top of the stairs before immediately disappearing. Norman continues to tell, "I see Mother when she's not really there. And sometimes I become her."
The clip also shows Sheriff Dana Greene (Brooke Smith) talking to Norman about the accusations made to him regarding his mother's death. Norman simply said that it is easier to blame him since he just got out of the mental institution.
Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also see Dylan Massett (Max Thieriot) and Emma Decody (Olivia Cooke) "confront an ugly truth." Aside from this, Marion Crane (Rihanna), girlfriend of Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), will make a hasty decision that may result in some serious consequences.
Toward the end of the promotional preview, Marion is driving a car on a dark and rainy night. A few meters ahead, she sees the signage of Bates Motel. She most likely decides to check in for the night. However, it is uncertain if things will fare well for her.
"Bates Motel" season 5 airs episode 5 on Monday, March 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.
-
Demi Lovato praises God after going 5 years without drugs
Pop star Demi Lovato was at her worst at the age of 19 when she got hooked on drugs. Her drug dependency was so bad that the "Cool For the Summer" singer admitted she could not last 30 minutes without sniffing cocaine.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
- Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats