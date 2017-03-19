Entertainment

'Bates Motel' season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Norman tries to understand Norma's movements; Marion checks in at Bates Motel

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Facebook/batesmotelAETV

Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) will continue to struggle trying to make sense of the images of his mother Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) in the upcoming episode of "Bates Motel" season 5.

Titled "Dreams Die First," the official synopsis for episode 5 reveals that "Norman attempts to piece together Mother's movements."

In the promotional preview, Norman is clearly confused with all the images and things happening around. The clip starts off with Norman trying to calm himself, saying repeatedly that "it's all going to be good" as he starts the car. After which, Dr. Gregg Edwards (Damon Gupton) tells him that he does not need to handle things on his own. Norman tells the doctor that he is not alone, most likely referring to images of his mother.

Promotional preview for "Bates Motel" season 5 episode 5.YouTube/A&E

After which, the preview shows Norman calling for his mother. Norma appears on top of the stairs before immediately disappearing. Norman continues to tell, "I see Mother when she's not really there. And sometimes I become her."

The clip also shows Sheriff Dana Greene (Brooke Smith) talking to Norman about the accusations made to him regarding his mother's death. Norman simply said that it is easier to blame him since he just got out of the mental institution.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also see Dylan Massett (Max Thieriot) and Emma Decody (Olivia Cooke) "confront an ugly truth." Aside from this, Marion Crane (Rihanna), girlfriend of Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), will make a hasty decision that may result in some serious consequences.

Toward the end of the promotional preview, Marion is driving a car on a dark and rainy night. A few meters ahead, she sees the signage of Bates Motel. She most likely decides to check in for the night. However, it is uncertain if things will fare well for her.

"Bates Motel" season 5 airs episode 5 on Monday, March 20, at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.

