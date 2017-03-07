Bates Motel season 5 episode 3 spoilers: EP gets cameo role as stern-faced cop who follows Marion Crane
An executive producer will get a taste of being on the other side of the camera in an upcoming episode of "Bates Motel" season 5.
Episode 5 will see executive producer Carlton Cuse get a cameo role as a highway patrolman who tails Marion Crane as she makes her escape.
Of course, that's not actually the most exciting thing, as fans will likely be too distracted seeing pop icon Rihanna starring as the iconic Marion Crane from the original 1960 movie "Psycho" by Alfred Hitchcock, which forms the basis for the show.
The cameo was confirmed by executive editor for TV at Variety, Debra Birnmaum, who teased in her post that the cop would be "shady".
This much was confirmed by Cuse in his response to her post. He tweeted: "Well, yes, you'll just have to wait and see how shady 'Cop' is."
It seems to be a pun as the character constantly wears dark Ray-Ban glasses that conceal his eyes.
According to IBTimes, Cuse and fellow executive producer on the hit A&E show Kerry Ehrin have long been joking about Cuse doing a cameo and decided the stern-faced cop would be the perfect character for him.
"I find Carlton super amusing. He's larger than life in a great way," Ehrin said, according to IBTimes. As for his face being concealed behind dark glasses, Ehrin teased: "That's perfect for Carlton. He was a good sport about it."
And his performance got a thumbs up from the show's star, Freddie Highmore, who plays the psychotic killer Norman Bates. Highmore told Variety that Cuse was "so right" for the part.
Now with Cuse's role all wrapped up, fans are wondering whether they're going to see an Ehrin cameo too some time soon.
But when a fan asked the question, Ehrin was coy, saying: "I only want to go out for parts Emma Stone is being offered."
"Bates Motel" Season 5, episode 5, titled "Dreams Die First," airs on Monday, March 20 at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Five Evangelical Pastors Who Back Gay Marriage
- Does It Make Sense To Believe Saints Can Work Miracles?
- 5 UK Pilgrim Sites Christians Should Visit
- 'The Divine One'? 8 Reasons Michelangelo Is The Greatest Christian Artist Of All Time
- Transgender CofE Priest Sparks Anger From Top BBC Presenter Dame Jenni Murray
- Pope Francis Asks: Do You Read The Bible As Much As You Check Your Phone?
- Churches Should Be 'More Conscious' Of The Effects Of Christian Teachings On Lesbian And Gay People
- Bishop Explains How Her 'Extraordinary' Experience Of The Love Of God Inspired Her
- Pop Star Jahméne Douglas Says Only His Christian Faith Is Stopping Him From Killing Himself
- U.N. Taken To Task For Its Failure To Address 'Historical Atrocities' Being Committed By ISIS On Christians
- Christians Face More Threats As ISIS Forms Alliance With Al-Qaeda In Libya; More Terror Attacks Feared
- Door Is 'Opening For The Gospel' In The Ruins Of Aleppo
- Egypt's Catholic Church Praises 'Ordinary Muslims' Helping Coptic Christians Fleeing ISIS
- Egyptian Authorities Fail To Protect Egypt's Coptic Christians, Says Amnesty
- Martyred Oscar Romero Considered For Canonisation, Church Says