Bates Motel season 5 episode 3 spoilers: EP gets cameo role as stern-faced cop who follows Marion Crane

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An executive producer will get a taste of being on the other side of the camera in an upcoming episode of "Bates Motel" season 5.

Episode 5 will see executive producer Carlton Cuse get a cameo role as a highway patrolman who tails Marion Crane as she makes her escape.

Of course, that's not actually the most exciting thing, as fans will likely be too distracted seeing pop icon Rihanna starring as the iconic Marion Crane from the original 1960 movie "Psycho" by Alfred Hitchcock, which forms the basis for the show.

The cameo was confirmed by executive editor for TV at Variety, Debra Birnmaum, who teased in her post that the cop would be "shady".

This much was confirmed by Cuse in his response to her post. He tweeted: "Well, yes, you'll just have to wait and see how shady 'Cop' is."

Advertisement

It seems to be a pun as the character constantly wears dark Ray-Ban glasses that conceal his eyes.

According to IBTimes, Cuse and fellow executive producer on the hit A&E show Kerry Ehrin have long been joking about Cuse doing a cameo and decided the stern-faced cop would be the perfect character for him.

"I find Carlton super amusing. He's larger than life in a great way," Ehrin said, according to IBTimes. As for his face being concealed behind dark glasses, Ehrin teased: "That's perfect for Carlton. He was a good sport about it."

And his performance got a thumbs up from the show's star, Freddie Highmore, who plays the psychotic killer Norman Bates. Highmore told Variety that Cuse was "so right" for the part.

Now with Cuse's role all wrapped up, fans are wondering whether they're going to see an Ehrin cameo too some time soon.

But when a fan asked the question, Ehrin was coy, saying: "I only want to go out for parts Emma Stone is being offered."

"Bates Motel" Season 5, episode 5, titled "Dreams Die First," airs on Monday, March 20 at 10 p.m. EST on A&E.