'Avengers: Infinity War' cast news: Chris Evans to give up Captain America role after 'Avengers' movie?
It's no secret that actor Chris Evans has long been toying with the idea of giving up the Captain America role and leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe to pursue another career. Now, there are reports that he will soon be doing just that.
Apparently, being a superhero is a full-time job. With the tight schedule that comes with playing a superhero role like Captain America, Evans barely has time to explore and take on other projects. He has always dreamed of directing, instead of being an actor, according to Movie Pilot. With all the filming, tours, and intense training, he simply cannot find the time to explore this passion, which could possibly be the reason why he wants to finally move on from being Captain America after his last "Avengers" project.
However, it is yet unclear as to whether Captain America will be hanging up his shield after "Avengers: Infinity War" or after "Avengers 4," as different sources are giving out different information. According to Comic Book Movie, "Marvel Studios originally wanted Chris Evans to sign a nine-picture deal, but he refused that and agreed to appear in six of their movies. That's an obligation he will have fulfilled with Avengers: Infinity War."
However, it has also been reported that during a recent interview with Esquire, the actor mentioned that he has just started his workout routine required for the next two films, which could mean that he will still appear in the fourth "Avengers" movie. "The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red- white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract," states a portion of the profile done on Evans by Esquire.
With the lack of a direct quote from the actor himself, fans are left hanging with so many questions. Is he going to leave after the third "Avengers" movie, or the fourth? Does his exit mean he is going to die in the movie? Will Captain America sacrifice himself for the greater good? Who is going to take his mantle as Captain America?
"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018, while the fourth "Avengers" movie is set to come out in 2019.
