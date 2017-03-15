Attack on Titan season 2 spoilers: Stills from new season of hit anime teased

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We are tantalizingly close to the premiere of "Attack on Titan" season 2 and there is certainly a lot to be excited about as new screenshots have just been teased.

Fans got a glimpse of what's in store with the new season of the hit anime thanks to the latest edition of PASH magazine.

In the first of the two stills, we can see Reiner and Bertolt, while the other one shows an older version of Krista.

All three characters are set to have important roles in the upcoming season, which will be closely based on the manga storylines.

Fans can expect to see the anime delve into the "Clash of Titans" and "The Uprising" story arcs, in which Titans are able to breach the Wall Rose.

So it's highly likely that we'll have to wave goodbye to some characters who won't survive the breach.

PASH magazine also teased an image of Erwin looking a little different from usual.

All of the stills went down well with fans on Reddit, who also speculated that they may be taken directly from an upcoming trailer.

With just a couple of weeks to go until "Attack on Titan" season 2 premieres on April 1, fans will be hoping that Wit Studio squeeze out one more trailer before then.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of fan favorite Eren and how he uses his Titan powers in the battle against the Titans themselves.

The synopsis certainly points to plenty more tense action surrounding Eren next season.

It reads: "Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!"