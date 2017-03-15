Attack on Titan season 2 spoilers: Stills from new season of hit anime teased
We are tantalizingly close to the premiere of "Attack on Titan" season 2 and there is certainly a lot to be excited about as new screenshots have just been teased.
Fans got a glimpse of what's in store with the new season of the hit anime thanks to the latest edition of PASH magazine.
In the first of the two stills, we can see Reiner and Bertolt, while the other one shows an older version of Krista.
All three characters are set to have important roles in the upcoming season, which will be closely based on the manga storylines.
Fans can expect to see the anime delve into the "Clash of Titans" and "The Uprising" story arcs, in which Titans are able to breach the Wall Rose.
So it's highly likely that we'll have to wave goodbye to some characters who won't survive the breach.
PASH magazine also teased an image of Erwin looking a little different from usual.
All of the stills went down well with fans on Reddit, who also speculated that they may be taken directly from an upcoming trailer.
With just a couple of weeks to go until "Attack on Titan" season 2 premieres on April 1, fans will be hoping that Wit Studio squeeze out one more trailer before then.
It will be interesting to see what becomes of fan favorite Eren and how he uses his Titan powers in the battle against the Titans themselves.
The synopsis certainly points to plenty more tense action surrounding Eren next season.
It reads: "Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!"
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- 'Godfulness' – one possible Christian response to the godlessness of modern society?
- Feeling far from God? Here are 11 Bible verses on how to hear from him
- Should Christians adopt 'The Benedict Option' and withdraw from civic society?
- Ethiopia famine: 'Pray God touches the hearts of the nations'
- Fake news and Good News: how Jesus helps us tell the difference
- 'My husband openly had an affair for 12 years.' How should churches respond to domestic abuse?
- 'I have their blood with me': new documentary chart's plight of Syria's many missing men, women and children
- Part gig, part worship: Irish church gathers for Elvis Presley tribute
- The Palestinian ballet star who is fighting ISIS with dance
- Christianity on the rise in Bangladesh as tens of thousands of Muslims are turning away from Allah to embrace Jesus
- 'The migrant is a gift': Mexican bishops launch campaign defying Trump's immigration policy
- Pakistani Christian asylum seekers face pressure to leave Thailand
- 'God is great', cry Islamist extremists as they shoot dead a Christian mum and son, wound husband
- Ethiopia famine: 'Pray God touches the hearts of the nations'
- Ma'agan Michael sails again: boat from biblical times discovered off coast of Israel to be 'relaunched'